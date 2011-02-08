The NYSE Guy That Used To Write The Note Reminding Everyone Not To Gamble On The Superbowl Also Ran The Pool

Photo: AP Images

So every year around the time of the Superbowl the NYSE puts out a compliance notice like this one they released a couple of weeks ago:12:48 (Dow Jones) NYSE Euronext (NYX) issues a “reminder” notice to exchange members that gambling is prohibited on trading floor and “a criminal offence in New York.” Write your own punchline about the financial crisis or the markets in general, but NYSE’s regulation department warns further against using post computers for “games of chance” or calling your bookie from the floor. “If you have any questions about whether a particular activity is prohibited, you should consult with your firm’s compliance officer, senior manager, and/or legal counsel,” according to NYSE notice.



It’s just a reminder that no one really pays attention to, but here’s the funny thing about it.

We heard this story from a banker who’s been in the business for a few years:

20 years ago, the guy that wrote the compliance notice also ran the NYSE’s Superbowl pool. To tease him, his co-workers would print the grid of the pool’s participants and their numbers on the back of his memo.

Oh, the glory days of the NYSE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.