A lot of traders on Twitter are tweeting out the New York Stock Exchange’s response to CNBC’s claim that its “machines” went down. Apparently, CNBC is full of crap and the NYSE’s systems are operating just fine.



Photo: Twitter.com/FuturesTrader71

More news as it breaks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.