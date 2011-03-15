NYSE Circuit Breakers 1st Q 2011

FOR First QUARTER 2011



In the event of a 1150-POINT decline in the DJIA (10 per cent):

Before 2 p.m.

1-HOUR HALT

2-2:30 p.m.

30-MIN. HALT

After 2:30 p.m.

NO HALT

_______________________

In the event of a 2300-POINT decline in the DJIA (20 per cent):

Before 1 p.m.

2-HOUR HALT

1-2 p.m.

1-HOUR HALT

After 2 p.m.

MARKET CLOSES

___________________________

In the event of a 3450-POINT decline in the DJIA (30 per cent), regardless of the time, MARKET CLOSES for the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.