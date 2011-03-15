NYSE Circuit Breakers 1st Q 2011

FOR First QUARTER 2011
In the event of a 1150-POINT decline in the DJIA (10 per cent):
Before 2 p.m.
1-HOUR HALT
2-2:30 p.m.
30-MIN. HALT
After 2:30 p.m.
NO HALT
_______________________
In the event of a 2300-POINT decline in the DJIA (20 per cent):
Before 1 p.m.
2-HOUR HALT
1-2 p.m.
1-HOUR HALT
After 2 p.m.
MARKET CLOSES
___________________________
In the event of a 3450-POINT decline in the DJIA (30 per cent), regardless of the time, MARKET CLOSES for the day.
