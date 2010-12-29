Savvy Traders Stayed Overnight Sunday To Avoid The Snowpocalypse

Photo: Dan Ngyuen NY via Flickr

Snow-shmo. 20 inches of powder didn’t excuse traders and brokers from having to be on the NYSE trading floor on Monday morning.Lots of Wall Streeters saw the ominous weather forecasts and planned ahead. Many spent the night in the the city on Sunday, instead of their usual Monday morning commute, so they could be at work on time for the opening bell, according to City Room live blizzard-blog. (Via Dealbook)



Brokers and traders stayed in hotels near to the exchange to make sure they were on the floor as usual the next day.

Kenneth Polcari, who trades for ICAP, told Dealbook more than half of the usual suspects were on the trading floor on Monday morning: “People around the world trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They don’t know and they don’t care that it is snowing outside.”

