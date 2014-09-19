Hours Before The Alibaba IPO, The NYSE Is Already A Madhouse

No, these folks aren’t lined up for the iPhone 6.
These people are here for Alibaba’s IPO today. And it’s already insane outside the New York Stock Exchange. Take a look.
And so it begins! It’s Alibaba IPO day at @nyse. pic.twitter.com/QyfMsoLokB
— CNBC Tech (@CNBCtech) September 19, 2014
Jack Ma $BABA and Jet Li outside the NYSE pic.twitter.com/8RHUytpP6P
— Bob Pisani (@BobPisani) September 19, 2014
A $BABA selfie for @JoeSquawk pic.twitter.com/qY7oXDtbzG
— Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) September 19, 2014
“@CNBC: Meet the billionaires of Alibaba: http://t.co/OhH4kW9w4I (via @robtfrank) $BABA pic.twitter.com/vUFo9Mdt3u“@SquawkCNBC good selfie
— Tom Thomason, (@TommyThomason) September 19, 2014
There’s a huge crowd outside the NYSE.
