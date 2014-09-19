Hours Before The Alibaba IPO, The NYSE Is Already A Madhouse

Elena Holodny

No, these folks aren’t lined up for the iPhone 6.

These people are here for Alibaba’s IPO today. And it’s already insane outside the New York Stock Exchange. Take a look.

There’s a huge crowd outside the NYSE.

