Hours Before The Alibaba IPO, The NYSE Is Already A Madhouse

No, these folks aren’t lined up for the iPhone 6.

These people are here for Alibaba’s IPO today. And it’s already insane outside the New York Stock Exchange. Take a look.

And so it begins! It’s Alibaba IPO day at @nyse. pic.twitter.com/QyfMsoLokB

— CNBC Tech (@CNBCtech) September 19, 2014

Jack Ma $BABA and Jet Li outside the NYSE pic.twitter.com/8RHUytpP6P

— Bob Pisani (@BobPisani) September 19, 2014

There’s a huge crowd outside the NYSE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.