NY's Thumbplay, TheLadders Picked For 'Momentum 15' Conference

Dealmaker Media’s Momentum Growth tech conference, scheduled for Oct. 4 at Microsoft’s Silicon Valley campus, will have two New York representatives: ringtone/mobile content company ThumbPlay and high-end job site TheLadders. The “Momentum 15” lineup, announced today, includes mostly California-based startups like VideoEgg, Sugar Publishing, Imeem, and Slide.



Disclosure: SAI chairman Kevin Ryan is an investor in TheLadders.

