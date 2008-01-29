NY's Paltalk Taking Internet Talk Show To Cable

Webcam chat software firm Paltalk will distribute one of its talk shows live via CRN’s Digital Talk Radio cable network — those music/talk radio channels buried in the middle of your digital cable channel guide.

CRN’s network reaches 24 million subscribers via carriers like Time Warner Cable (TWC), Comcast (CMCSA), and Cox — but doesn’t have a distributor in New York City, where Paltalk is based.

Subscribers who get CRN can already listen to a stream of the show, “News Talk Online,” on their TVs; Paltalk says that soon they’ll actually be able to watch it as well.

Gary Baumgarten, a former CNN Radio journalist who hosts the show, “News Talk Online,” says money won’t change hands in the deal: CRN gets more programming, and Paltalk gets better distribution. If cable viewers want to chime in during the discussion, they have to download Paltalk’s Webcam chat software, which generates revenue for the company through ads and premium subscriptions.

