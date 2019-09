Hey, AOL, sure you don’t want to join the ad-exchange party by snapping up the one closest to home? As of yesterday, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft all have one–can you really afford to be left out? What if ad-exchanges turn out to be the NBT?



Search Engine Watch provides a primer on ContextWeb. ContextWeb’s SVP Jay Sears does the same.

