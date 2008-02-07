NY's Buzzd Teams With Helio

A nice pickup for NY’s mobile bar/restaurant review site Buzzd: “Virtual” wireless carrier Helio will add the service to its mobile homepage, or “deck.”

This means Helio’s 200,000 or so subscribers will get easier access to Buzzd’s reviews, aggregated from Flavorpill, TimeOut, CitySearch, etc., and its “real-time” reviews, submitted by users via text message.

