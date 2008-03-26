'Robotripping' Videos On CBS, Brought To You By NyQuil

Now this is contextual advertising: A CBS News piece on the latest YouTube craze — kids uploading video of themselves getting high on over-the-counter cough medicine– brought to you, online, by NyQuil.



News analyst Andrew Tyndall spotted the NyQuil ad, which ran as a pre-roll attached to the CBSNews.com version of the story. The story first ran on the CBS Evening News on Monday.

The folks at CBS have caught on, though. By the time we watched the video, the pre-roll ad had wisely been changed to Verizon/BlackBerry. And the the embedded version below is brought to you by a variety of advertisers, none of whom sell products that will make you hallucinate if consumed in large quantities.

UPDATE: CBS says the ad for Vicks’ NyQuil was rotating through a number of CBS News clips, but was pulled once the juxtaposition was brought to their attention.







