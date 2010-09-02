Mayor Bloomberg Is Apparently Being Floated As Tim Geithner's Replacement

Apparently New York’s Mayor Bloomberg was on the short list to be named Secretary Treasurer back in 2008, and now the White House is revisiting the idea.



From the NYPost:

“It’s been the focus of a lot of discussion,” said one Democrat.

“He’s very well-liked and well-respected on Wall Street.”

At least the second half is probably true.

The roots of this rumour are in Martha’s Vineyard.

Asked about last weekend’s four-hour golf game with President Obama on Martha’s Vineyard, Bloomberg told reporters yesterday, “The economy was the main subject, other than discussing golf.”

Now there are whispers that the president went even further and sounded out Bloomberg about whether he would join his foundering economic team as treasury secretary, replacing prime blame-target Timothy Geithner.

BUT then again the Post also says he’s been acting like a 2012 Presidential candidate.

(Via DB)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.