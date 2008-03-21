NYPost Punts On PageSix.com

The New York Post’s attempt to build a Web franchise out of its Page Six gossip page is coming to a quick end after just three months. As Gawker notes, the site’s traffic is a virtual flatline next to Time Warner’s (TWX) TMZ.com, no doubt irritating News Corp (NWS) boss Rupert Murdoch. The Post confirms 18 staffers will be laid off, and three others reassigned within the paper. “Given the difficulty in the economy, it was not the right time for this launch,” said Jennifer Jehn, SVP of PageSix.com. The URL now refers to something lots of people already read, NYpost.com.



