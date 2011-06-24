The NYPost Is The Top Grossing Publisher On The IPad

Larry Kramer

According to numbers released by the Media Industry Newsletter, The NYPost leads all publishers in gross income from IPad Apps. The Post is the #11 top grossing App overall, according to MIN. After the Post and News Corps “The Daily”, several magazines show up on the list:

Top Grossing Publishers in the iPad App Store, and their number in the overall App list (as of June 22, 2011)

11. New York Post ($1.99)

14. The Daily ($.99/week)

30. Marvel Comics (in-app comics purchases ~$1.99/issue)

33. Comixology (in-app comics purchases ~$1.99/issue)

35. The New Yorker ($59.99/year, $4.99/issue)

44. Wired ($19.99/year, $3.99/issue)

65. DC Comics (in-app comics purchases, ~$1.99/issue)

85. People ($3.99/issue)

90. Food Network ($3.99)

91. GQ ($19.99/year, $4.99/issue)

95. Cooking Light Recipes ($3.99)

104. Self ($19.99/year, $3.99/issue)

108. Vanity Fair ($19.99/year, $4.99/issue)

124. Popular Mechanics ($19.99/year, $3.99/issue)

Read more posts on C-Scape »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.