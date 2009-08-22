NY Post Claims ZeroHedge Is A Banned Insider Trader

The blog ZeroHedge deserves credit for turning High-Frequency Trading into a national scandal. It has also become a very popular industry resource that played a role in damaging the credibility of Goldman Sachs (GS).



So it’s no surprise that many want to know who writes the damn thing.

Now, someone appears to be fighting back and is talking to the New York Post about it:

A 30-year-old New Yorker who was barred from the securities industry last year may be behind an increasingly popular financial blog known as Zerohedge.com, which is catching flack for its obsession with anonymity.

Daniel Ivandjiiski, whose most recently listed address is on the Upper East Side, was barred last September by the financial industry’s self regulatory authority, FINRA, for insider trading.

Ivandjiiski is also suspected of being one of the founders of controversial financial blog Zerohedge.com, sources tell The Post.

Ivandjiiski didn’t return requests for comment, but he recently told industry publication Hedge Fund Alert that while he writes for Zerohedge, he’s not a founder. Read the whole thing >

In the end, it doesn’t matter much. Neither Ivandjiiski nor anyone else who writes for the site is doing anything wrong, and the site is popular because the content is solid. If anything, the controversy adds to the aura of mystery surrounding it, a big part of its appeal.

