Librarians Wrote Some Brutally Honest Reviews Of Children's Books

These might be the most honest reviews of children’s books we’ve ever seen.

The New York Public Library has a catalogue of about 6,400 index cards featuring hand-typed reviews, all written by librarians voicing their opinions about books for children and young adults. Morgan Holzer, an information architect at the NYPL, has been posting some of these reviews on the library’s Instagram page (via Quartz).

They’re from the 1960s, ’70s, and 80s, long before library catalogues moved online.

The reviews cover classics such as “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss, as well as lesser known stories like “Let’s Go Logging” by George Herman. According to Quartz, Lynn Lobash, who oversees reader services at the library, found the index cards with some of her colleagues, and decided to archive them at the NYPL Bryant Park headquarters.

We’ve compiled some of our favourite reviews. To see more, visit the NYPL’s Instagram page. New reviews are posted by Holzer every Tuesday.

The “Angry Book (My ABC of Mean Things)” by Robin King seemed a little too negative.

This librarian was not enthused by “Let’s Go Logging” by George Herman.

On “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss: “There must be better ways of teaching a child to read than this.”

Not all of the reviews are bad. This librarian praises “Hi Jolly!” by Jim Kjelgaard.

“The Mets Will Win The Pennant” by William R. Cox wasn’t good enough for this Mets fan.

Some of the sports books, like “Soccer” by George Kirby and George Sullivan, received great reviews.

Another positive review for “Fourth of July” by B. Josse, which teaches children that they can prove their worth.

Apparently we need to read the chapter about the three girls and the banana in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” by Cameron Crowe.

“Little Animals of the Countryside” by Eileen Mayo was totally shut down. It was apparently not worth its price of $US1.80.

“Forever” by Judy Blume is “A DIRTY TEENAGE Novel” we’ve all been waiting for.

And finally, a glowing review of a young adult favourite: “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle.

