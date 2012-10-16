The NYPD Is In Trouble Over This Video Of Cops Beating A Special Needs Man

Twitter user @911BUFF tweeted this horribly disturbing video of what looks like two police officers beating a young man senseless.



The cops throw the young man on the couch and beat him with their fists and batons.

The man has been identified as a 22-year-old Jewish man with special needs named Ehud Halevy, according to Matzav.com, which reported that blog Crownheights.info was the first to publish the video.

The alleged beating took place in the early hours of Oct. 8 at the ALIYA Alternative Learning Institute for Young Adults.

Officers reportedly tried to handcuff Halevy before the incident escalated.

The department has opened a “massive investigation about this video,” according to @911BUFF.

Watch the full video here:

The incident began because a man refused to leave the women’s part of the centre, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Paul Brown told Business Insider.

He also confirmed the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating.

