The NYPD caught a Pikachu inside a police cruiser, and used it to deliver a message to Pokémon Go players

The NYPD knows you gotta catch ’em all in Pokémon Go. Just don’t do it while you’re driving.

Officers from New York City’s 19th precinct took to Twitter Monday to encourage safety while playing Pokémon Go, the insanely popular smartphone game that’s only a week old and already has more users than Tinder. The game requires players to move around and look at their phone screens at the same time — meaning it can lead to distracted driving. (On a related note: That viral story about the app causing a major car accident was totally fabricated.)

The officers at the 19th precinct were lucky enough to find a Pikachu right inside a police cruiser, so they took the opportunity to grab a screenshot and post the following tweet:

Yeah we know Charizard is rare but don’t let Officer Monello & his new partner catch you! Don’t #CatchEmAll & drive! pic.twitter.com/S0ipjYTDeY

— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) July 11, 2016

You heard Officer Monello and Pikachu! Be safe out there, Pokémon trainers.

