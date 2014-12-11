NYPD Union Boss Says Obama 'Absolutely' Threw Police Under The Bus

Fox News NYPD union president Pat Lynch on Fox News.

A top NYPD union official harshly criticised President Barack Obama’s reaction to a grand jury’s decision not to indict the white officer involved in the controversial death of 43-year-old Eric Garner.

Asked in a Fox News interview Wednesday if both Obama and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) threw police officers “under the bus,” the head of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association had a simple reply.

“They absolutely did,” he said.

Pat Lynch, the union’s president, was responding to a recent BET interview with Obama, who said the video tape of Garner’s death gives a new opportunity to discuss police relations with black men. On Dec. 3, a Staten Island grand jury decided to not indict the officer who in July was shown in a mobile phone video appearing to place Garner in a chokehold before he died.

“It used to be folks would say, ‘Well, maybe blacks are exaggerating. Maybe, some of these situations aren’t what they describe,'” Obama told BET. “What we’ve now seen on television — for everybody to see — gives us the opportunity to finally have the conversation that as been a long time coming.”

Lynch said both Obama and de Blasio — who said he is worried about how his biracial son could be treated by cops — should better teach their children about dangers police face every day.

“And what’s not being said in their education of their sons and daughters — which is always important at your kitchen table — is that they’re not adding to that, ‘Let’s not forget as police officers that really make the streets safe, that really defend the Constitution on a regular basis and all our communities, …. police officers put themselves as risk,” Lynch continued.

Lynch has been an outspoken critic of the de Blasio administration, which has prioritised police reform.

