NYPD tightens security after Brussels bombings

After a trio of bombings in Brussels on Tuesday, the New York Police Department will visibly increase their presence at nearby airports, train and subway stations, NBC News reports.

Early reports suggest at least 21 dead after two explosions at Zaventem Airport and third explosion at a metro station near European Union institutions.

The NYPD told NBC it was increasing security at mass transit points, bridges and tunnels and major city landmarks, which has been a standard NYPD response after major terror incidents overseas.

