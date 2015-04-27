NYPD thanks Swedish cops on vacation for breaking up subway fight

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton is thanking four Swedish law enforcement officers who broke up a fight on the subway.

Erik Naslund, Samuel Kvarzell, Markus Asberg and Eric Jansberger were headed to see a Broadway performance of “Les Miserables” on Wednesday when a brawl broke out between two men on a crowded train.

Bill Bratton saluted four Swedish cops for their subway heroics http://t.co/8UXbhBsVTp pic.twitter.com/7sPbLkYnzw

— New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) April 25, 2015

Police say the four held one of the brawlers until New York Police Department officers responded and took him to a hospital. The Swedish officers went on their way. But witnesses captured the scene on video.

Bratton said Friday that he’s grateful the Swedes stepped in and broke up the fight.

The four men were treated to a tour of NYPD headquarters Thursday and were getting a ride on a police boat Friday.

NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.