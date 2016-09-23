NYPD shut down a major street in Manhattan to investigate a suspicious package

Mark Abadi/Twitter The NYPD closed 20th street between 6th and 7th Avenues on Thursday.

The NYPD shut down 20th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues in Manhattan’s Flatiron District after reports of a suspicious package.

The street closure was only a few blocks away from the site of an explosion on 23rd street that injured 29 people on Saturday evening.

An NYPD officer confirmed to Business Insider that the street was closed due to the suspicious package around 12:15 p.m. local time. The street was expected to be blocked for one hour.

The situation appeared to be resolved shortly before 1 p.m. local time.

A Twitter user posted a picture that reportedly shows the suspicious package:

NYPD Counterterrorism is on 20th Street investigating this suitcase across from my office: pic.twitter.com/8GGrHLFXF7

— Jonnie Marko (@jonniemarko) September 22, 2016

Business Insider reporter Mark Abadi also tweeted pictures from the scene:

20th street blocked off in Manhattan’s Flatiron district. Large NYPD presence. Officers say they don’t know why pic.twitter.com/EJI5PYSl2y

— Mark Abadi (@mark_abadi) September 22, 2016

Another view of crowd gathering by police at 20th and 5th pic.twitter.com/UyKAed74bn

— Mark Abadi (@mark_abadi) September 22, 2016

The NYPD could not be reached for comment.

