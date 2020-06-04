Voices captured on an NYC police scanner can be heard saying protesters should be shot and run over

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz An NYPD police officer sprays protesters during a march in Brooklyn, New York, May 30.

A New York police scanner broadcast voices advocating violence against protesters.

Audio clips of the communication have circulated on social media.

In one clip, someone says: “Shoot those motherf—ers,” referring to the protesters. In another, someone says: “Run them over.”

It’s unclear whether the voices were those of police officers.

A citywide police scanner in New York broadcast communication that advocated violence against protesters on Monday night.

Audio clips of the communication, reported by Gothamist, have circulated widely on social media.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, a person called in to the police radio describing a crowd of protesters marching toward the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn.

In the clip, a person says: “Shoot those motherf—ers.”

“Don’t put that over the air,” another person replies.

In a second clip, someone describes a group of protesters marching toward an intersection in Brooklyn. “Central, we have a group of people blocking traffic on Albany and Dean street,” the person says. “They’re refusing to … go eastbound on Dean Street and Albany, so we’re stuck here.”

Another person replies: “Run them over.”

“The NYPD is aware of the transmission and it is under internal review,” an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.

It is unclear who the people speaking on the scanner are, or if they are actually police officers. The spokesperson declined several requests for more information.

The audio clips have caused outrage online, especially in light of numerous reports of police violence since protests began.

On Saturday, NYPD officers drove two cruisers into a crowd of peaceful protesters. On Sunday, an NYPD officer pulled a gun on protesters.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the police’s treatment of protesters, she said in a statement on May 30.

Mayor Bill de Blasio initially defended the officers who drove into the crowd.

“It is inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers,” he said. “That’s wrong on its face and that hasn’t happened in the history of protests in this city.”

He recanted the next day, saying, “There is no situation where a police vehicle should drive into a crowd of protesters or New Yorkers of any kind. It is dangerous, it is unacceptable.”

De Blasio swiftly condemned the officer who pulled his gun on protesters. “That officer should have his gun and badge taken away today,” he said.

