NYPD: Hate crimes are up 31% since last year

Hate crimes are on the rise in New York City.

There were a total of 328 reported hate crimes in the city through November 13, a 31% increase over last year, according to statistics provided to DNAInfo by the New York City Police Department.

For the same time period in 2015, there were only 250 reported incidents.

Most of these crimes are due to a rise in anti-Muslim and anti-“sexual orientation” sentiment.

Last week alone, there were 11 reported hate crime incidents, which NYPD officials believe may be attributed to the turbulent election of Donald Trump.

Swastikas were found drawn on dorm rooms occupied by Jewish students at the New School, reports the New York Daily News, among other incidents.

But the trend isn’t unique to New York City.

The FBI recorded 257 reports of attacks on Muslim people and mosques around the country, reports DNAInfo. That’s the single highest number in a year since 2001, when the FBI recorded 49 incidents.

As well, a Muslim students reported an alleged hate crime incident at a university in California.

Protests have broken out across New York City and around the country after Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton. Trump has denounced the protestors, telling “60 Minutes” that people are protesting, “because they don’t know me,” and that they need to “stop it.”

