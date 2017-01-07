NYPD captain suggests unsolved rape cases are 'not a trend that we're too worried about' because most weren't committed by strangers

A New York City Police Department captain drew backlash Friday for saying a lack of arrests after reported sex attacks was “not a trend that we’re too worried about” because many of the perpetrators were acquainted with the victims, and not strangers.

The Greenpoint neighbourhood in Brooklyn has seen a 62.5% spike in reported rapes over the last year, with 10 out of 13 reported cases remaining unsolved, DNAinfo reported Friday.

Police attributed the lack of arrests to the fact that most rapes were committed by victims’ acquaintances, adding that women who reported the attacks often stopped cooperating with investigators, according to DNAinfo.

“Some of them were Tinder, some of them were hookup sites, some of them were actually coworkers. It’s not a trend that we’re too worried about because out of 13 (cases), only two were true stranger rapes,” Captain Peter Rose of the 94th Precinct told the website.

“Every rape should be investigated. I wish we could do more,” he said.

Rose reportedly made further comments at a community council meeting Wednesday suggesting that rapes committed by strangers to the victim were more worrying to police than acquaintance rapes.

“They’re not total abomination rapes where strangers are being dragged off the streets,” he said.

“If there’s a true stranger rape, a random guy picks up a stranger off the street, those are the troubling ones. That person has, like, no moral standards,” he added.

Rose’s comments received fierce backlash after being circulated on social media on Friday. Sexual-violence prevention advocates frequently decry the myths that most sexual assaults are committed by strangers and that such cases are more severe than assaults committed by acquaintances.

Statistics show that most sexual violence perpetrators are, in fact, known to the victim — just 28% of rapes are committed by strangers, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

It sure sounds like the NYPD is focused on rape committed by strangers: https://t.co/oHhZNt33qp https://t.co/ln5jip9sAk

— Claire Landsbaum (@landsbaumshell) January 6, 2017

.@NYPD94Pct strangers raping strangers are troubling but TRUSTED individuals that rape aren’t? pic.twitter.com/Npx0xfNl8e

— Bae Witty (@RaeWitte) January 6, 2017

good god this is a disgusting statement from the NYPD https://t.co/qzSmD2w6j6 pic.twitter.com/vGODvSgeNX

— Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) January 6, 2017

This is, like, an official public statement not an embarrassing secret recording. https://t.co/vHxq6t9Enf

— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 6, 2017

