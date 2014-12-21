NYPD Officers Turn Their Backs On Mayor De Blasio

YouTube/Amanda Macias/Business Insider Mayor Bill de Blasio walks into a news conference at Woodhull Hospital.

Police officers showed their backs to Mayor Bill de Blasio as he entered a news conference regarding two officers fatally shot on Saturday.

Mayor de Blasio spoke alongside Police Commissioner Bill Bratton at Woodhull Hospital, where two officers were pronounced dead after being ambushed by a solo-gunman.

Officers Rafael Ramos, 40, and Wenjian Liu, were near Myrtle Avenue and Tompkins Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant when Ismaaiyl Brinsley approached their patrol car and began shooting at the officers.

Below is a video shared on YouTube:

Brinsley, 28, fled to a nearby subway station and shot himself. Police officials confirmed that earlier in the day Brinsley was in Baltimore and shot his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend in the stomach.

The stunt comes after NYPD union leader, Patrick Lynch, criticised Mayor de Blasio for not supporting police officers after a grand jury decided against indicting an officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Lynch started a campaign to keep de Blasio from attending the funerals of fallen officers.

Here is the petition:

