A 22-year-old NYPD officer was fatally shot and another critically injured while responding to a call about a family dispute

Police officers lock down the scene after two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem on January 21, 2022 in New York City. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

NYPD officer Jason Rivera was killed and another critically injured in Harlem on Friday.

The officers responded to a 911 call about a family dispute when the assailant started shooting.

They were the third and fourth NYPD officers to be shot in the line of duty this week.

A New York City police officer was shot dead, and another was critically injured while responding to a call about a family dispute in Harlem on Friday, the police said.

They were the third and fourth NYPD officers to be shot in the line of duty this week, The New York Times reported.

On Friday evening, three police officers responded to a 911 call from a woman in Harlem who said she was fighting with her adult son, chief of detectives James W. Essig said in a press conference.

The officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the mother before two officers approached a back bedroom to talk with her son.

The son, who police identified as Lashawn McNeil, 47, opened fire and struck the two officers.

Police identified the deceased officer as 22-year-old Jason Rivera, who joined the force in November 2020. The NYPD said the young officer, who was married, was a “hero.”

The injured officer was identified as Wilbert Mora, 27, who officials said is in critical condition in Harlem hospital.

The last NYPD officer to be fatally shot in the line of duty was in September 2019.

After the shooting on Friday, McNeil attempted to flee the scene, police said, at which point the third officer confronted him and fired two shots, striking him in the right arm and head.

Although initial reports stated that McNeil was killed, an NYPD spokesperson clarified that he was in hospital in critical condition, AP News reported.

Police said in the press conference that McNeil had a prior criminal history and that the gun he used in the shooting was reported stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

“It is our city against the killers,” Mayor Eric Adams said in the press conference on Friday. “This is not just an attack on three brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York.”

Former police officer Eric Adams, who became mayor earlier this month, pledged to address rising crime and gun violence in New York City during his campaign.

His first few weeks have seen a spate of violence across the city, including shootings of police officers on duty, an Asian-American woman pushed in front of a train, and an 11-month old baby hit in the face by a stray bullet.

In the press conference, Adams emphasized the need for a city-wide response to gun violence and control of the circulation of guns in the city.

“Let me be clear. There are no gun manufacturers in New York City. We don’t make guns here. How are we removing thousands of guns off the street?” Adams said.

“We have witnessed the failure on the federal level to stop the flow of guns to this city. We are not going to live under the gun of dangerous people in New York City.”