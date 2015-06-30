A Gay Pride parade marcher got an NYPD cop to bust a move with him and someone caught it on video

The New York Police Department provided more than just security for the city’s annual pride parade.

One cop is becoming a viral sensation thanks to his stellar dance skills. You might even call his moves “New York’s finest.”

A YouTube video shared after Sunday’s parade shows a parade marcher getting his groove on with what appears to be a member of the New York Police Department. We’ve reached out to the NYPD for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

The 12-second clip stars the unlikely duo dancing to along to Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

The cop’s partner in dance was marching with an LGBT softball league during the parade, explains the user who posted the video, Paige Ponzeka, in its caption.

Gothamist spotted the video on a New York-centric Reddit board.

Here’s a look at pair dancing in the street. Clutching his hat and moving to the music, the cop is all smiles.

The parade occurred just a few days after the Supreme Court legalised gay marriage in all 50 states, so energy was high. Some members of the crowd snapped photos while the duo danced.

The moment doesn’t last long before the marcher has to hurry back to the parade. Before he goes, the pair embraces and the marcher gives the officer a quick kiss on the cheek.

Check out the original video here or below.

