Why New York Will Soon Lose A Quarter Of Its Entire Police Department

NYPD officers: Soon to be playing golf.

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

After a massive hiring spree 20 years ago, the New York Police Department will soon find itself in the midst of an unprecedented wave of retirements.The department is set to lose about a quarter of its employees over the next several years as many officers hired during the department’s “Safe Cities, Safe Streets” initiative reach their 20 year mark and are able to retire with full benefits, DNAinfo.com New York reported Wednesday.



Crime has jumped about 4.6 this year and the department is already working with a smaller police force than it had about 10 years ago.

“Regardless of who the next mayor is, they will be dealing with this transition and its impact as much as they will be watching the daily crime statistics,” a City Hall insider told DNAinfo.com.

Cops can retire with full benefits after 20 years, something about 80 per cent of them do, according to DNAinfo.com

DON’T MISS: This Is All It Takes To Pass The NYPD’s Recruitment Test >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.