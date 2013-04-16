NYPD Is Stepping Up Security At Hotels And Other Prominent Locations After Boston Marathon Explosions

Two explosions this afternoon near the finish line of the Boston Marathon reportedly killed at twelve and injured dozens of others this afternoon before 3:00 p.m. EST.



The New York Police Department has issued a statement following this afternoon’s incidents in Boston about stepping up security measures.

Via CNN’s Carol Costello:

Statement below from NYPD Deputy Commissioner Paul Browne.

“We’re stepping up security at hotels and other prominent locations in the city through deployment of the NYPD’s critical response vehicles (CRVs) until more about the explosion is learned.”

See full coverage of the Boston Marathon explosions here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.