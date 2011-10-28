The NYPD Is Now Threatening To Sue Occupy Wall Street Protesters

Photo: Andrew Burrows

Following Tuesday’s events in Oakland, NYPD’s Sergeant’s Benevolent Association is telling Occupy Wall Street Protesters that they will sue if any of their members are injured in the line of duty.The New York Post reports that more than 20 police officers have been injured since the protests began and that officers say further assaults will not be taken lightly.



President of the Benevolent Association, Ed Mullins told The Post:

“In light of the growing violence attendant to the ‘Occupy’ movements across the country, particularly as evidenced by the recent events in Oakland, I am compelled to place these so-called ‘occupiers’ on notice that physical assaults on police officers will not be tolerated.”

“I am deeply concerned that protesters will be emboldened by the recent rash of violent acts against police officers in other cities. New York’s police officers are working around the clock as the already overburdened economy in New York is being drained by ‘occupiers’ who intentionally and maliciously instigate needless and violent confrontations with the police.”

Read the full post at The New York Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.