3 officers were hospitalized after an 'unknown substance' was slipped into their Shake Shack drinks, NYPD says

Noam Galai/Getty Images Shake Shack in Herald Square on May 13, 2020 in New York City. The NYPD told Business Insider it was investigating an incident at a location 3 miles downtown on June 16.

Three New York City police officers were hospitalized after consuming an “unknown substance” inside their Shake Shack milkshakes, the NYPD public information office confirmed to Business Insider.

All three officers are in stable condition and were taken to the hospital. The incident is being investigated.

Shake Shack said in a tweet that it was “horrified by the reports of police officers injured” at its downtown Manhattan location and said it was working with the NYPD in its investigation.

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said in a statement on Monday night that the three officers were “intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack.”

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said in a statement posted to Twitter that the officers discovered “a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Three officers were hospitalized after consuming an “unknown substance” inside their Shake Shack milkshakes, the NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed to Business Insider.

According to DCPI, the incident occurred at a Shake Shack location in downtown Manhattan and is being investigated. All three officers are in stable condition and were taken to the hospital.

Shake Shack did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Shake Shack said in a tweet that it was “horrified by the reports of police officers injured” at its downtown Manhattan location and said it was working with the NYPD in its investigation.

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said in a statement posted online Monday night that the three officers were “intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan.”

“After tasting the milkshakes they purchased they became ill,” the statement said.

DiGiacomo urged other officers to “not buy food from locations unknown to you,” adding that police were “under attack.”

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said in a statement posted to Twitter that the officers discovered “a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages” at some point during their meal.

“All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food items they purchase while on duty for possible contamination,” the statement said. “When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level.”

The NYC PBA said in a tweet that the officers were “apparently poisoned.”

The incident comes as protests against police brutality sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd continue across the US. Floyd, a black man, was killed after being knelt on by a white police officer for nearly nine minutes. During the incident, he repeatedly told the officers that he “couldn’t breathe.”

Floyd’s death has also sparked a national conversation about police reform and has heightened calls for police to end controversial practices like the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Democrats in Congress have put forward a sweeping bill that would encourage more police accountability, while President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order implementing some incremental changes.

Some activists and city officials have called for a defunding of the police force and a redistribution of funding to social services like housing and homelessness.

At a press conference last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised “intense change” and proposed several ways to reform the NYPD. On Friday, New York state banned the use of chokeholds by law enforcement and repealed a statute in the state’s civil code known as 50-a, which shields police disciplinary records from public view.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.