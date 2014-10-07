NYPD Investigating Reported Child Molestation Charges Against '7th Heaven' Actor

The New York Police Department is reportedly investigating Stephen Collins for child molestation after the actor, best known as the father on “7th Heaven,” allegedly confessed on a secret recording to molesting three girls, TMZ reports.

The NYPD confirmed it was looking into at least three possible victims.

TMZ obtained the tape, which the gossip website says is from a therapy session with Collins and his estranged wife, actress Faye Grant. Sources told TMZ that Grant’s lawyer advised her to record the conversation.

On the tape, which TMZ posted on its website, Collins admits to having sexual contact with three minors over several years. He admitted to inappropriate touching with one girl and exposing himself to others. Grant and Collins are in the process of getting a divorce.

One girl lived in Collins’ neighbourhood in Los Angeles, and another girl from New York was a relative of his first wife.

The NYPD has interviewed Grant and is reportedly in possession of the tape, according to TMZ. The relative of Collins’ first wife reported the incident in 2012, and the NYPD is reportedly in the midst of an active investigation into the charges.

When Collins and Grant announced in 2012 that they were getting divorced, Grant told E! News: “Stephen’s filing for divorce is a surprise. I am devastated. I wish him the very best in whatever path he chooses to take. Twenty-seven years of marriage in Hollywood is the equivalent of 189 dog years. I was exhausted.” The couple got married in 1985.

Collins’ is best known for his role as a pastor and father on the family TV drama “7th Heaven.” He played a Christian father to seven children. Since the show ended, he has taken other TV and movie roles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.