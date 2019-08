This 6,600-sq-ft apartment was converted from an old NYPD gymnasium. Located at 240 Centre St. in Manhattan, the building used to be NYPD headquarters from 1909-1973. It’s now for up for sale for $US18.5 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.