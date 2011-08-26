NYPD Denies Spying On Muslim Communities, Confirms Working With CIA

The New York City police commissioner confirmed today that a CIA officer is working for the police department, the AP reports.



The acknowledgment comes on the heels of an AP investigation into the secret partnership between the intelligence agency and the NYPD, which found that the CIA was helping police use espionage tactics to infiltrate Muslim communities in the city and beyond.The CIA is prohibited from domestic spying operations.

The NYPD said that the partnership is limited to information sharing and spy training. The department denied running covert intelligence-finding operations in Muslim neighborhoods. A CIA spokeswoman added that the agency is not spying on Americans.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg also defended the city’s police intelligence efforts, saying today that he believes the department has followed the law.

“In the end the NYPD’s first job is prevention, and I think they’ve done a very good job of that,” he told the AP.

