Videos show NYPD cruisers ramming into protesters behind a barricade and sending bodies flying

Twitter/@pgarapon NYPD cruisers were seen on videos ramming into protesters.

Several videos posted on Twitter on Saturday showed New York Police Department cruisers ramming into a crowd of protesters.

Videos showed protesters surrounding one of the vehicles and throwing water bottles and pylons.

Within seconds, two NYPD cruisers had lurched into the crowds, with one of them knocking down a barricade and sending protesters flying.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the videos.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York Police Department cruisers were seen on videos ramming down protesters behind a barricade, sending bodies flying.

The disturbing videos showed a crowd of protesters surrounding an NYPD cruiser and propping up a barrier in front of it, while throwing what appeared to be water bottles, garbage, and pylons at the car.

A second police cruiser can then be seen driving up along the first car. Suddenly, both cars begin slowly driving into the crowd, before abruptly speeding up and sending protesters scattering. The first cruiser then suddenly rams down the barricade, while the people behind it go flying. Screams could be heard over top of the police sirens.

The incident allegedly took place at the intersection of Flatbush Ave. and St. Mark’s St. just three blocks southeast of the Barclay’s Centre, where last night’s Brooklyn protests were centered.

It was unclear whether any of the protesters were injured.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the videos.

The videos quickly began circulating over social media and drawing outrage. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in, urging Mayor Bill de Blasio to bring the officers involved to justice – and not just with “internal reviews.”

“NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could’ve killed them, &we don’t know how many they injured,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings.”

Saturday marked the fifth night of unrest across the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

Clashes between protesters and police broke out across New York City, with cruisers set ablaze and protesters vandalizing vehicles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.