New York Cop Charged With Stealing Guns From Fellow Officers And Selling Them On The Street

Photo: smart news

An NYPD officer was arrested yesterday for allegedly breaking into fellow cops’ lockers and stealing their guns.Nicholas Mina sneaked the guns out of the high-security locker room in April, along with bulletproof vests, cash, and an iPad, the New York Post reported Friday.



“This is the lowest crime – to steal from your fellow cops. Somebody you work with, you dress with, you change with. To rob a gun that could be used against a fellow cop someday. There’s nothing lower,” a retired officer who knows Mina told the New York Post.

Mina allegedly sold the guns to buyers on the street who had no idea he was a cop.

He was arrested along with three other suspects who do not work for the department. It’s unclear what role they played, according to the New York Post.

