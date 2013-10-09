Undercover Cop Arrested In Connection With Biker Road Rage Assault

An off-duty New York Police Department officer has been arrested in connection with an attack on an SUV driver, CBS New York

reports.

Investigators believe that the undercover cop banged on 33-year-old Alexian Lien’s SUV and broke the rear window. They reportedly have video evidence of the assault, according to CBS.

He is expected to be charged with criminal mischief, CBS reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, The New York Daily News reported that the cop, who came forward days after the assault to admit that he’d been at the scene, may have been more involved than he originally admitted.

The unnamed cop first told police that by the time he got to the SUV, witnesses were already helping the driver and calling police. He said he drove away without doing anything because he didn’t want to blow his cover, according to The Daily News.

The cop is a motorcycle enthusiast who reportedly rides with the bikers who allegedly perpetrated the attack.

Lien was driving his SUV earlier this month with his wife and 2-year-old daughter in the car when he rear-ended one of the motorcycles on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Harlem.

The motorcyclists started chasing Lien’s car and eventually smashed open one of the windows on the SUV and dragged Lien out of it, beating him.

Police have so far arrested four bikers and are still seeking other suspects.

