NYPD Cop Charged With Plotting To Kidnap And Cook 100 Women

Photo: Dave Hosford/Flickr

A New York cop was charged Wednesday in a strange alleged plan to kidnap at least 100 women, including his girlfriend, and cook them, ABC reported first.The FBI found e-mails and instant messages between Gilberto Valle, 28, and an alleged co-conspirator, also talking about holding at least one woman for ransom, according to the complaint.



One of the more disturbing messages was:

Co-conspirator: “How big is your oven?”

Valle: “Big enough to fit one of these girls if I folded their legs.”

While searching Valle’s computer, agents said they found files containing the names and at least one photo of more than 100 women.

Valle used the police database to find the targets, according to the complaint.

The Queens officer was suspended immediately upon his arrest and Commissioner Ray Kelly said that the NYPD is reviewing Valle’s background to see if anything could have warned the department, according to ABC.

Here are some other disturbing alleged messages between Valle and the unidentified co-conspirator:

July 9 — CC-1: It’s really hard to dislocate (lock) a jaw.” Valle: “I was thinking of tying her body onto some kind of apparatus.”

July 19 — CC-1: “How was your meal?” Valle: “I am meeting her on sunday.”

