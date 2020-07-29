NYPD confirms arresting protester, after videos of them being shoved into unmarked van light up social media

Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images July 26: A protester holds a sign that says, ‘Black Lives Matter’ as the crowd of hundreds pass the Jumbotron of the American Flag in Times Square

A video shows NYPD officers shoving a woman in an unmarked van during a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday.

The tactic is reminiscent of federal agents in Portland, Oregon. Critics, like Navy veteran Christopher David, worry that the tactic could be exploited by right-wing extremists posing as law enforcement.

NYPD Sergeant Mary Frances O’Donnell confirmed the arrest in a statement to Business Insider.

O’Donnell claimed that arresting officers “were assaulted with rocks and bottles.”

A woman was grabbed by plain-clothes officers, pushed to the ground, and shoved in an unmarked van during a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City on Tuesday, according to videos taken at the scene.

In video posted by journalist Michelle Hooq, men can be seen grabbing a woman off the streets of Manhattan and putting her in a van with New York plates but no other markings. Police on bikes then provide perimeter security as an angry crowd attempts to intercede.

NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020

The New York Police Department confirmed the arrest in a statement to Business Insider.

“A woman taken into custody was wanted for damaging police cameras during five separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park,” Sergeant Mary Frances O’Donnell asserted.

O’Donnell additionally claimed that “arresting officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles.” Videos of the incident shared on social media do not show rocks, and a water bottle is seen rolling on the ground stopping short of police officers. The videos do not show what happened after the protesters were pushed back by the officers on bikes.

nypd is out here KIDNAPPING protesters off of the street pic.twitter.com/LCCBj0Ipp8 — Natalie (@Naddleez) July 28, 2020

The NYPD’s use of an unmarked van is reminiscent of recent arrests in Portland, Oregon, by federal agents. Critics, like Navy veteran Christopher David, worry that the tactic could be exploited by right-wing extremists posing as law enforcement.

