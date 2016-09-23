NYPD looking into Anthony Weiner's reported sexting relationship with 15-year-old girl

The New York Police Department said Thursday that it is examining new allegations involving Anthony Weiner, who a report alleged had engaged in a monthslong sexting relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

“We are looking into the allegations,” detective Ahmed Nasser told Business Insider.

An NYPD official previously told The New York Post that the Special Victims Unit was “looking to see if a crime was committed.”

Weiner allegedly sent a high-school student sexually graphic messages over an extended period of time, according to a bombshell report published Wednesday by the Daily Mail.

The former congressman and New York City mayoral candidate asked the 15-year-old to do things like dress up as a “school girl,” the report said, citing screen grabs of his purported conversations.

Weiner and the unidentified 15-year-old frequently talked on Skype as well, and he sent her several shirtless photographs of himself, according to the Daily Mail.

The allegations were not denied by Weiner, who released a vague statement to the Daily Mail saying he had been the victim of a “hoax” but also that he had “repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgment about the people I have communicated with online and the things I have sent.”

Last month, after The New York Post reported that Weiner had sexted with another woman, Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, a top Hillary Clinton aide, announced they would split up.

