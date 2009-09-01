NYP: Spitzer Wants To Run Again

He’s made a great comeback in the media since the scandal that forced him to resign as governor in early 2008, and now Eliot Spitzer is looking to run for office again, says the New York Post.



Disgraced former Gov. Eliot Spitzer has been privately talking with friends about a possible comeback, and is considering a run for statewide office next year, several sources told The Post.

Less than 18 months after he left Albany in a prostitution scandal, Spitzer has held informal discussions in recent weeks about the pos sibility of making a bid for state comptroller or the US Senate seat currently held by Kirsten Gillibrand, sources said.

Buried in the story are comments from certain allies about how it’s not true — which is the line that Spitzer himself has taken.

But we don’t think he’ll be able to resist getting back into the fight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.