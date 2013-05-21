This Poster For Lars von Trier's 'Nymphomaniac' Is The Weirdest Movie Ad We've Ever Seen

Last week, Hitler empathizing director Lars von Trier released a moderately disturbing online poster to promote his graphic new film, “Nymphomaniac.” In case you need more specifics the “four-hour sex-o-rama” is reportedly being released in both hard-core and soft-core versions.



The innuendo-laden, hand-painted image features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Christian Slater, Willem Dafoe, Shia Laboeuf, Stellan Skarsgård and Uma Thurman.

Each star is engaged in an apparently lewd act in a Renaissance-style tableau. But just enough is left to the imagination so that we do not actually see any nudity.

