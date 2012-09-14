The 'Street Style' At New York Fashion Week Is Totally Staged

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Photographers might take more “street style” photos of Fashion Week attendees than the runway models. The photos are uploaded to the internet and published to magazines. The idea is to capture photos of ordinary people who dress well.



But “street style” photos are Fashion Week are totally staged, according to Ruth La Ferla at The New York Times.

A branding specialist explains to the NYT:

“These girls are definitely billboards for the brands,” said Tom Julian, a fashion branding specialist in New York City, one of a handful engaged in a particularly stealthy new form of product placement. “People still think street style is a voice of purity,” Mr. Julian said. “But I don’t think purity exists any more.”

Designers do this because its among the cheapest forms of advertising. All they have to do is lend a blogger or friend some clothing to wear. Once that person is photographed, the designer gets free recognition from top style experts.

And what do the street style models charge?

Branding consultants estimate that popular bloggers and other so-called influencers can earn $2,000 to $10,000 for a single appearance in their wares. More typically, though, “If you give them a gift card of $1,000 and you pay their expenses, that’s a good quid pro quo,” Mr. Julian said.

