9 Movies We Can't Wait To See At The New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival is fast approaching, and there’s plenty to be excited about.

The festival boasts high-profile world premieres, much-anticipated US debuts as well as a slew of lesser-known works from the world’s best filmmakers.

The festival runs September 26th through October 12th and tickets are currently on sale.

For New York City-dwellers looking to attend the festival, here are the films worth your time.

1. “Gone Girl”

Official release date:Oct. 4

Who’s in it: Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris, Rosamund Pike, Missi Pyle, Patrick Fugit

Why to see it: Everybody’s talking about the new David Fincher flick, and for good reason. The film’s world premiere takes place on the festival’s opening night and is already the subject of much Oscar buzz. The thriller, based on the New York Times bestseller by Gillian Flynn, centres around a man (Ben Affleck) and the mystery surrounding the disappearance of his wife on their fifth wedding anniversary. Fincher opened the New York Film Festival in 2010 with “The Social Network” and went on to win three Oscars.



Watch the trailer.

2. “Inherent Vice”

Official release date: Jan. 9, 2015

Who’s in it: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Josh Brolin, Jena Malone, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, Michael K. Williams, Eric Roberts

Why to see it: A new work from auteur Paul Thomas Anderson is a rare event and certainly something to celebrate. PTA’s follow-up to 2012’s “The Master” comes sooner than expected, as “The Master” was released five long years after “There Will Be Blood,” which itself came five years after “Punch Drunk Love.” This adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s novel of the same name follows a drug-fuelled detective through 1970s Los Angeles as he investigates the disappearance of a former girlfriend. “Inherent Vice” marks the first time Anderson has adapted someone else’s work.

3. “Whiplash”

Sony Pictures Classics/NYFF JK Simmons schooling Miles Teller in ‘Whiplash.’

Official release date: Oct. 10

Who’s in it: Miles Teller, JK Simmons

Why to see it: The film follows a young musician (Miles Teller) as he trains under his teacher (J.K. Simmons) to do whatever it takes to become a top jazz drummer. Everybody that has seen “Whiplash” loves it, and early reviews from Sundance indicate that Simmons steals the show in what is being hailed as the “role of his career.” Miles Teller, who blew audiences away in “The Spectacular Now,” has received equal praise for his work in the film.

Watch the trailer.

4. “Birdman”

Fox Searchlight Michael Keaton and Edward Norton in the critically acclaimed ‘Birdman.’

Official release date: Oct. 17

Who’s in it: Michael Keaton, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, and Zach Galifianakis

Why to see it: Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Babel,” “21 Grams“) long-awaited returns to the director’s chair stars Michael Keaton as a once-relevant actor known for playing a superhero who must overcome his personal troubles as he prepares to stage a Broadway play to reclaim his glory. Praise surrounding the film exploded after its debut at Telluride in late August, with many pointing out that the film brilliantly pays homage to (and skewers) filmmaking itself.

Watch the trailer.

5. “Foxcatcher”

Sony Pictures Classics/NYFF Steve Carell and Channing Tatum in ‘Foxcatcher.’

Official release date: Nov. 14

Who’s in it: Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Sienna Miller, Vanessa Redgrave

Why to see it: Bennett Miller (“Moneyball,” “Capote“) is no stranger to Oscar buzz as every single one of his films has been nominated for multiple Oscars. “Foxcatcher” is poised to continue this impressive streak as it finally reaches theatres this fall after debuting at Cannes to much acclaim. Based on the true life story of Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum), the movie follows the athlete as he teams up with the eccentric millionaire John du Pont (Steve Carell) to train for the 1988 Seoul Olympics.



Watch the trailer.

6. “Maps To The Stars”

NYFF Julianne Moore strikes a pose in ‘Map To The Stars.’

Official release date: TBA

Who’s in it: Julianne Moore, Robert Pattinson, John Cusack, Mia Wasikowsa, Carrie Fisher

Why to see it: While David Cronenberg’s later films have veered significantly from his earlier (and completely brilliant) horror films, his uniquely artistic approach ensures that no matter how traditional the plot may seem, things are going to get real weird. His latest film is a satricial look at Hollywood and the idea of celebrity and promsies to be a surreal, bizarre, and definitively Cronenbergian take on the concept.

Watch the trailer.

7. “Listen Up, Phillip”

NYFF Elizabeth Moss and Jason Schwartzman in ‘Listen Up Phillip.’

Official release date: Oct. 17

Who’s in it: Jason Schwartzman, Elizabeth Moss, Krysten Ritter

Why to see it: “Bored to Death” fans yearning for more of Jason Schwartzman in leading roles should find plenty to enjoy here. Schwartzman stars as Phillip, a young writer who escapes a dwindling relationship and seeks refuge in the summer home of his literary idol where he finally finds time to work on himself. The dark comedy premiered at Sundance earlier this year and has received tons of rave reviews.

Watch the trailer.

8. “Pasolini”

NYFF Willem DaFoe as the titular ‘Pasolini.’

Official release date: TBA

Who’s in it: Willem Dafoe

Why to see it: Legendary New York filmmaking icon Abel Ferrara’s second feature of the year (“Welcome To New York” is yet to be released in the US) is not a typical biopic. Willem Dafoe stars as the titular Pier Paolo Pasolini, and rather than showcase the notorious filmmaker’s entire backstory, Ferrara chooses to focus only on the last day of his life. The film provides a rare glimpse of an interesting figure in such a way and at such an angle that only Abel Ferrara could pull off.

Watch the trailer.

9. “Time Out Of Mind”

NYFF Richard Gere in ‘Time Out Of Mind’

Official release date: TBA

Who’s in it: Richard Gere, Jena Malone

Why to see it: Oren Moverman’s third feature (“The Messenger,” “Rampart“) stars Richard Gere as a homeless man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. While that may sound manipulatively sappy on the surface, Moverman has proven that he can handle heavily emotional material, as “The Messenger” had a similarly depressing sounding premise and wound up being incredibly moving. Gere is certainly ripe for an award-worthy performance, and “Time Out Of Mind” seems to be the perfect vehicle for one.

