NYC's Version Of The Foreclosure: The Board Turndown

Foreclosures are on the increase in the NYC region, but they haven’t ravaged the market the way they have elsewhere. And that’s a good thing, since the prices sold at foreclosure really whack the whole market. So what’s the equivalent here? Maybe the co-op board turndown.



A listing on Corcoran reveals the seller’s plight:

Incredible Value!! Board turndown! Owner has relocated and ready to sell.Loft like space in friendly full service building neighbouring the best elements of New York City living. Close proximity to Central Park, Metropolitan Museum of Art , Museum Mile, fabulous shopping and all transportation. Enormous convertible 2 with extremely flexible layout, 3.5 rooms and 1.5 bath. Numerous windows throughout, recently renovated windowed kitchen, windowed large marble bath plus an extra powder room. Four immense closets, two of which are walk in.

The above unite at Lexington & 3rd can be had by you for just $559,000, courtesy of a bossy co-op board.

