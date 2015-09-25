I tried Throwback Fitness, the playground-inspired workout studio that's like summer camp for adults

Courtesy of Throwback Fitness Wilke (back left) and Gallagher (center) help their clients achieve proper form and motivate them for optimal performance.

For millennial professionals and their colleagues, these trendy workouts are a healthy alternative to the afterwork happy hour or early breakfast meeting.

Dedicated to team fitness and re-imagined old-school recess games, Throwback Fitness is the newest addition to the scene.

Co-founders Ryan Wilke and Brian Gallagher left their desk jobs at an investment bank to open Throwback and teach

three classes that mix full-body movements with competitive “playground” games.

Recently, I checked out their 45-minute Throwback class, where I rowed on an ergometer machine, threw Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle balls into a net, and listened to a lot of music from the early aughts.

Check out my experience below.

Welcome to Throwback Fitness. Classes range from $19 for your first time to $199 for an unlimited one-month pass. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider Click here for more information on pricing >> The Throwback class I took is the most basic of the three offered. The Varsity Throwback class kicks it up a notch with dumbbells and kettle bells, and the 30-minute Coaches Workout of the Week is speedy but intense. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider The studio is full of old-school posters, including my favourite, 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' Brittany Fowler/Business Insider Wilke started my class with a guessing game. Each time he put on a song, we had to guess if it was from the 2000s or 2010s. Depending on the decade, we either did squats or mountain climbers. If we guessed the wrong decade, we had to do three burpees. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider Then we paired up for the phys. ed portion. One partner rowed while the other did six overhead lunges with a medicine ball, six push-ups with his/her hands on the medicine ball, and six situps with the medicine ball. Then we switched roles. The team that rowed the furthest distance in the set time won. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider That's Gallagher, he enjoys interacting with his clients during class to see what motivates them. 'Everyone is so different so it's fun and challenging to figure out how to keep each person at max effort during class,' he told me. Courtesy of Throwback Fitness As I rowed, both Gallagher and Wilke stood by and encouraged me to keep my speed at set pace. Courtesy of Throwback Fitness Once the rowers were back in place, we broke off into two teams for core work. Each team sat side-by-side, lifted their feet off the floor, and passed a medicine ball down the line. When it reached the end, we passed it back. My team won with 96 passes in 90 seconds. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider Recess time. There are 12-15 games in the recess rotation (think: dodgeball, capture the flag). On this day, we played soccer with our hands -- but we had to earn the right to try and throw the ball into the net. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider Before attempting to shoot, I did eight squats, eight 'frogger jumps,' and eight tuck jumps. The goalie also had to do the exercises. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider After the exercises, I got my shot, but then I had to do the movements all over again to get another shot. The competition aspect motivated me to perform the moves faster, which made for a great workout. Courtesy of Throwback Fitness The games ended with a whistle blow and we finished off with a cool down stretch for the remaining five minutes. Brittany Fowler/Business Insider Throwback Fitness is truly a social place. It's all about playing games and having fun while getting a full-body workout. Wilke and Gallagher even host classes that incorporate college games like flip-cup and shots of tequila. Courtesy of Throwback Fitness

