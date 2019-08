The brand new World Trade Center Transportation Hub, designed by star architect Santiago Calavatra, finally opened, $2 billion over budget and after years of delays.

We checked it out to see if it was worth the exorbitant price tag.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

