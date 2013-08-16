The Narrowest Home In New York City Just Sold For $US3.25 Million

The skinniest house in New York City just sold for $US3.25 million,
according to The New York Post.
The historic home — known as The Millay House — at 75 1/2 Bedford Street, has spent nearly two years on the market.
It’s only 9 feet and 6 inches wide on the outside.
Inside, the widest room is a measly 8 feet by 4 inches.
It was originally built in 1873, and has housed famous residents such as children’s book author Anna McGovern, anthropologist Margaret Meade, and most famously Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, who coined the phrase, “My candle burns at both ends.”
Even though the home is only 990 square feet, it has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a custom-designed kitchen, and four wood-burning fireplaces.
There’s even a sizable backyard.
This is 75 1/2 Bedford Street in New York City. Outside, the home only stretches 9 feet and 6 inches.
Inside, the widest room is only 8 feet and 4 inches wide. The home has been remodeled with big, open doors, windows, and a skylight on the third floor. Here, the kitchen looks out towards the backyard.
Upstairs, the master bedroom has a bookshelf, a fireplace, and windows looking out onto Bedford Street.
The study is on the third floor, and also looks out onto the street. It has more bookshelf space and a fireplace.
And across the hall from the study is the guest bedroom. There's a door in the back that leads out onto a small porch that overlooks the backyard.
The backyard of the building is quite big considering how small the house is -- it's roughly 10 by 42 feet.
The home has a plaque out front that describes its history. Since it's a common tourist attraction, hopefully whoever bought the property isn't camera shy.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.