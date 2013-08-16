The Narrowest Home In New York City Just Sold For $US3.25 Million

Megan Willett
Attached imageGoogle Maps75 1/2 Bedford Street in the West Village.

The skinniest house in New York City just sold for $US3.25 million,
according to The New York Post.

The historic home — known as The Millay House — at 75 1/2 Bedford Street, has spent nearly two years on the market.

It’s only 9 feet and 6 inches wide on the outside.

Inside, the widest room is a measly 8 feet by 4 inches.

It was originally built in 1873, and has housed famous residents such as children’s book author Anna McGovern, anthropologist Margaret Meade, and most famously Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, who coined the phrase, “My candle burns at both ends.”

Even though the home is only 990 square feet, it has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a custom-designed kitchen, and four wood-burning fireplaces.

There’s even a sizable backyard.

This is 75 1/2 Bedford Street in New York City. Outside, the home only stretches 9 feet and 6 inches.

Inside, the widest room is only 8 feet and 4 inches wide. The home has been remodeled with big, open doors, windows, and a skylight on the third floor. Here, the kitchen looks out towards the backyard.

This tiny living room has the original wood-beamed ceiling as well as a small book shelf.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a bookshelf, a fireplace, and windows looking out onto Bedford Street.

Across the hall is the master bathroom with a tub and steam shower. There's even a tiny fireplace!

The study is on the third floor, and also looks out onto the street. It has more bookshelf space and a fireplace.

And across the hall from the study is the guest bedroom. There's a door in the back that leads out onto a small porch that overlooks the backyard.

The backyard of the building is quite big considering how small the house is -- it's roughly 10 by 42 feet.

The home has a plaque out front that describes its history. Since it's a common tourist attraction, hopefully whoever bought the property isn't camera shy.

Here's a last look at the narrowest house's floor plan.

