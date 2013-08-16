The Narrowest Home In New York City Just Sold For $US3.25 Million

Google Maps 75 1/2 Bedford Street in the West Village.

The skinniest house in New York City just sold for $US3.25 million,

according to The New York Post.

The historic home — known as The Millay House — at 75 1/2 Bedford Street, has spent nearly two years on the market.

It’s only 9 feet and 6 inches wide on the outside.

Inside, the widest room is a measly 8 feet by 4 inches.

It was originally built in 1873, and has housed famous residents such as children’s book author Anna McGovern, anthropologist Margaret Meade, and most famously Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, who coined the phrase, “My candle burns at both ends.”

Even though the home is only 990 square feet, it has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a custom-designed kitchen, and four wood-burning fireplaces.

There’s even a sizable backyard.

