NYC Yuppies Are Paying $500 A Year To For A New Exclusive Dating Club

After years of being forced to socialize with the common folk, New York yuppies finally have the



members-only club they always dreamed of.IvyConnect hosts posh events and provides members with romantic and professional opportunities, acting as a kind of pseudo-sorority social chair for cocksure twentysomethings.

The club has 3,000 members with an estimated 2,000 on the waiting list, according to the New York Post.

From the Post:

“We’re very selective,” explains 31-year-old co-founder Philipp Triebel, who grew up in Germany and has degrees from the London School of Economics, Cambridge and Harvard.

“And we do turn down people to ensure that we’re building a community of like-minded people,” he says, adding that he can’t disclose the rejection rate.

Harvard’s rejection rate is about 94% if that’s any indication.

“We want well-rounded people,” co-founder Beri Meric said, probably with a straight face.

IvyConnect applicants must submit a résumé, photo, a list of frequented cities, and personality traits. A five-person selection committee reviews their applications. As a testament to IvyConnect’s spirit of inclusiveness, you need not be a graduate of an Ivy League school (so long as you meet the “criteria” of excellence).

“We had a big room [in the Mount Snow, Vermont ski lodge] where we could host everyone for après-ski drinks and snacks when we arrived,” says Triebel, who shares a Chelsea apartment with Meric.

“It felt like one big family trip.”

Nauseous yet? Great, because IvyConnect is coming to a city near you. With $2.6 million in individual investments, they plan to expand to DC, Boston, and Los Angeles.

