NYC's L Train Is Back In Full Service

New York City’s L Train, which has been running a limited route since Hurricane Sandy hit New York, is now back in full service. MTA Chairman Joe Lhota just tweeted:



Ladies and Gentlemen: The L train is back.Enjoy your trip home tonight. twitter.com/JoeLhota/statu… — Joe Lhota (@JoeLhota) November 8, 2012

As of Monday, the tunnel that carries the train was still flooded. This morning, an MTA spokesperson would not give a specific time frame for the return of service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, making Lhota’s announcement something of a surprise.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today the Queens-Midtown Tunnel will open to traffic tomorrow, leaving only the L. Carey Tunnel, better known as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, closed.

