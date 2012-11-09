NYC's L Train Is Back In Full Service

Alex Davies

New York City’s L Train, which has been running a limited route since Hurricane Sandy hit New York, is now back in full service. MTA Chairman Joe Lhota just tweeted:

As of Monday, the tunnel that carries the train was still flooded. This morning, an MTA spokesperson would not give a specific time frame for the return of service between Manhattan and Brooklyn, making Lhota’s announcement something of a surprise.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today the Queens-Midtown Tunnel will open to traffic tomorrow, leaving only the L. Carey Tunnel, better known as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, closed.

